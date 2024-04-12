Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 hrs ago | Views
The Monetary Policy statement and other documents indicate that Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute a significant 60% to Zimbabwe's gross domestic product (GDP). This news highlights the immense potential of these enterprises in driving economic growth and job creation. 60% of the nation's GDP is therefore housed under the Monica Mutsvangwa headed Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.

However, despite their substantial contribution, the Ministry of Finance has not allocated sufficient budgetary resources to support the growth and formalization of the MSMES.

Disturbingly, a mere 4% of bank loans are directed towards the MSME sector, further exacerbating their struggle for financial support.

The absence of a Venture Capital Board on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) or the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) only compounds the issue. With MSMEs inherently considered more risky by lenders, the lack of a dedicated platform for venture capital and investment further limits their access to funding. This, in turn, hampers their expansion, innovation, and competitiveness in the marketplace.

It is imperative that Minister Monica Mutsvangwa takes an innovative approach to address these concerns and support the growth of MSMEs. The sector's potential as a driving force of the economy cannot be overlooked, and thus, stronger policies must be implemented to ensure their sustained development. One key measure would involve establishing a robust and vibrant advisory board that focuses exclusively on MSMEs. This board would provide strategic guidance, expert insights, and recommendations to the Minister, enabling her to make informed decisions that foster growth in this vital sector. While coordinating and engineering necessary structures to support the MSMES sector.

While it is commendable that the Ministry emphasizes the women and gender aspect of its operations, it is crucial not to neglect the MSMEs that are now the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy. The Minister needs to strike a balance between promoting gender equality and empowering MSMEs, channeling resources, and attention to both areas equally.

Moreover, the lack of financial support for MSMEs is substantially impacting the exchange rate and overall economic stability. By enabling these enterprises to flourish, Minister Monica Mutsvangwa can contribute to the reduction of informal economic activities and promote job creation, ultimately leading to a more stable and robust economic landscape.

It is evident that MSMEs are vital not only for economic growth but also for job creation and poverty reduction in Zimbabwe. Minister Monica Mutsvangwa must take immediate action to address the funding disparity, ensure the establishment of a Venture Capital Board, and create a dedicated advisory board that can provide timely and sound advice. Only through these proactive measures can the Minister harness the full potential of MSMEs for the benefit of the nation, its people, and the stability of the economy.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

44 years into independence a giant is still facing economic collapse

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

On what basis is a law school named after Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, fighting for independence doesn’t give you the right to oppress us!

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Sulu mesmerizes Harare

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Brothers attempt to kill neighbour over beer

10 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency

12 Apr 2024 at 09:52hrs | 1005 Views

Mthuli Ncube pleads for patience on ZiG

12 Apr 2024 at 09:51hrs | 961 Views

Former Zacc commissioner goes berserk

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 2016 Views

Sakunda challenge Bosso, Dembare

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 579 Views

Zimbabwe central bank governor gets a rude awakening

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 3748 Views

'Bond notes, Zimdollar had no backing'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 889 Views

'Increase in sugar prices unwarranted'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 587 Views

'Zimbabwe needs genuine investors'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 189 Views

SA-based tycoon pledges support for food import initiatives

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 364 Views

Mthwakazi says SA strategically placed to push agenda

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 337 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to 'embrace, defend the ZiG'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 186 Views

Zimbabweans told to approach banks for ZiG, USD

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 368 Views

Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

11 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 229 Views

Bosso rekindle love with Adidas

11 Apr 2024 at 18:36hrs | 765 Views

Zimbabwe police to conduct blitz on street traders manipulating ZiG currency

11 Apr 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1584 Views

GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

11 Apr 2024 at 12:04hrs | 2023 Views

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

11 Apr 2024 at 08:50hrs | 3565 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

11 Apr 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1676 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

11 Apr 2024 at 08:47hrs | 833 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1876 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 384 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 584 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1740 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

11 Apr 2024 at 08:44hrs | 391 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 667 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 287 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 273 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 325 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 242 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 403 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 228 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

11 Apr 2024 at 08:38hrs | 221 Views

Robbers reign of terror ends

11 Apr 2024 at 08:37hrs | 502 Views

Zimbabwe leverages on resources for economic stability

11 Apr 2024 at 08:37hrs | 55 Views

Bosso, Dembare to jointly unveil Sakunda 2024 season kits

11 Apr 2024 at 08:36hrs | 144 Views

Mnangagwa commits to free market economy

11 Apr 2024 at 08:36hrs | 136 Views

Zimbabwe introduces injectable HIV drug

11 Apr 2024 at 08:35hrs | 395 Views

Harare town house flooded

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 170 Views

Zanu-PF intensifies campaign to reclaim seats

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 68 Views

Annual independent external audit for RBZ reserves

11 Apr 2024 at 08:32hrs | 73 Views

Underground stream floods Harare Town House

11 Apr 2024 at 08:30hrs | 147 Views