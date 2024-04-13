Missing child raped

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Glendale-based rapist who took a mental health patient to his house after she had ran away from home with her brother for three days was convicted of rape on Friday.Robson Banda was sentenced to 15 years behind bars by Bindura regional magistrate Elisha Singano.The prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on January 30 the complainant and her minor brother fled from their home in Chiweshe after their parents had gone for a funeral.Banda saw the two at a service station during the night and took them to his house in Glendale where he had sex with the mental health patient for three days before seeing a notification of her being sought after on social media by her parents.He hatched a plan to release the young brother and remain with the complainant.The two took the minor boy to a taxi and paid the taxi to drop the boy in Chiweshe.When the taxi driver tried to drop the boy a citizen arrest was effected on him since the two were missing at their house for days.The boy told her parents that they were living with Banda in Glendale and he is the one who paid the taxi driver to drop him in Chiweshe.The same taxi driver was ordered to carry the complainant's parents to Banda's place.Upon arrival they found the complainant at the house where she was sexually abused by the convict.