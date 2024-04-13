Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
NINE women from Watsomba in Manicaland province have landed in soup after they allegedly booed the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for allegedly sidelining them during a donation of foodstuffs and clothing.

The nine are Nester Chatiwana (41), Panashe Machekanzondo (19),Winnet Sithole (19 ), Maria Choto (49), Esnath Choto (33), Ellen Rujuwa (28), Faith Chidhakwa (30), Patience Matasva (35) years and Joyce Mashingaidza (29).

Suspects were arrested on April 10, 2024 at Watsomba Business Centre before they were detained and charged with disorderly conduct.

Accused persons appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi, who released them on free bail.

The nine denied the allegations arguing that their case was a result of a dragnet arrest.

"In court, prosecutors claimed that the nine women, who reside in various villages located near Watsomba

Business Centre stood up and disrupted Mnangagwa's delivery of her speech by booing her as a way of showing their disgruntlement for not receiving some groceries and clothes, which she was doling out to people," said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The court heard the women, who were seated on the ground stood up and started booing the First Lady while she was making her closing remarks during her address intending to disrupt her speech and show disgruntlement that they had not received anything from her.

Their actions, according to prosecutors, were unlawful, abusive and insulting to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife.

Tatenda Sigauke and David Tandiri of ZLHR represented the group of women.

Through their lawyers they argued that they were arrested because they "opted to leave the venue early and during the time when Mnangagwa was still addressing people and before being dismissed."

They will return to court April 30, 2024 for routine remand.

Source - newzimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

28 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

29 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

32 mins ago | 33 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

33 mins ago | 45 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

33 mins ago | 30 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

12 hrs ago | 423 Views

Macheso appeals for land

12 hrs ago | 1430 Views

Missing child raped

12 hrs ago | 695 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 175 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 245 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 1757 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 527 Views

44 years into independence a giant is still facing economic collapse

13 Apr 2024 at 16:40hrs | 416 Views

On what basis is a law school named after Mnangagwa?

13 Apr 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1339 Views

Mr. Mnangagwa, fighting for independence doesn’t give you the right to oppress us!

13 Apr 2024 at 16:28hrs | 492 Views

Sulu mesmerizes Harare

13 Apr 2024 at 16:18hrs | 238 Views

Brothers attempt to kill neighbour over beer

13 Apr 2024 at 10:41hrs | 672 Views

Mnangagwa defends Zimbabwe's new gold-backed currency

12 Apr 2024 at 09:52hrs | 1056 Views

Mthuli Ncube pleads for patience on ZiG

12 Apr 2024 at 09:51hrs | 1081 Views

Former Zacc commissioner goes berserk

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 2188 Views

Sakunda challenge Bosso, Dembare

12 Apr 2024 at 09:50hrs | 701 Views

Zimbabwe central bank governor gets a rude awakening

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 4276 Views

'Bond notes, Zimdollar had no backing'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 971 Views

'Increase in sugar prices unwarranted'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:49hrs | 627 Views

'Zimbabwe needs genuine investors'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 212 Views

SA-based tycoon pledges support for food import initiatives

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 429 Views

Mthwakazi says SA strategically placed to push agenda

12 Apr 2024 at 09:48hrs | 404 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to 'embrace, defend the ZiG'

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 322 Views

Zimbabweans told to approach banks for ZiG, USD

12 Apr 2024 at 09:47hrs | 400 Views

Zifa to host V.A.R training course for referees

11 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 240 Views

Bosso rekindle love with Adidas

11 Apr 2024 at 18:36hrs | 779 Views

Zimbabwe police to conduct blitz on street traders manipulating ZiG currency

11 Apr 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1634 Views

GMAZ endorses ZiG currency...boosts market sentiment

11 Apr 2024 at 12:04hrs | 2111 Views

US economist mocks Zimbabwe's new currency

11 Apr 2024 at 08:50hrs | 3673 Views

Zimbabwe army boss ordered to pay ZiG40,000 to torture victim

11 Apr 2024 at 08:49hrs | 1739 Views

3 PSL referees suspended for poor officiating this season

11 Apr 2024 at 08:47hrs | 849 Views

ANC cause of Zimbabwe troubles, claims Sikhala

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 1924 Views

Gwanda begins consultations on master plan

11 Apr 2024 at 08:46hrs | 395 Views

'ZiG difficult to accept in US$-dominated market'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 594 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned over ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:45hrs | 1758 Views

Harare to install cameras at intersections

11 Apr 2024 at 08:44hrs | 399 Views

Community service for killing boyfriend

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 689 Views

'Mushayavanhu must assert himself as independent'

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 289 Views

Ex-ZACC commissioner in court

11 Apr 2024 at 08:43hrs | 276 Views

Ex-ministers' fraud case deferred

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 328 Views

Historical documents destroyed as Town House floods

11 Apr 2024 at 08:40hrs | 249 Views

Munhumutapa vows to eradicate chieftainship disputes

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 424 Views

Zimbabwe banks, service providers successfully configure systems, processes to ZiG

11 Apr 2024 at 08:39hrs | 231 Views

Mnangagwa to commission Kamativi Mine

11 Apr 2024 at 08:38hrs | 232 Views