Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

NINE women from Watsomba in Manicaland province have landed in soup after they allegedly booed the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for allegedly sidelining them during a donation of foodstuffs and clothing.The nine are Nester Chatiwana (41), Panashe Machekanzondo (19),Winnet Sithole (19 ), Maria Choto (49), Esnath Choto (33), Ellen Rujuwa (28), Faith Chidhakwa (30), Patience Matasva (35) years and Joyce Mashingaidza (29).Suspects were arrested on April 10, 2024 at Watsomba Business Centre before they were detained and charged with disorderly conduct.Accused persons appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi, who released them on free bail.The nine denied the allegations arguing that their case was a result of a dragnet arrest."In court, prosecutors claimed that the nine women, who reside in various villages located near WatsombaBusiness Centre stood up and disrupted Mnangagwa's delivery of her speech by booing her as a way of showing their disgruntlement for not receiving some groceries and clothes, which she was doling out to people," said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).The court heard the women, who were seated on the ground stood up and started booing the First Lady while she was making her closing remarks during her address intending to disrupt her speech and show disgruntlement that they had not received anything from her.Their actions, according to prosecutors, were unlawful, abusive and insulting to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife.Tatenda Sigauke and David Tandiri of ZLHR represented the group of women.Through their lawyers they argued that they were arrested because they "opted to leave the venue early and during the time when Mnangagwa was still addressing people and before being dismissed."They will return to court April 30, 2024 for routine remand.