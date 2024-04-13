Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

News / National

by Staff reporter

An officer from the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) is in soup after he allegedly sold blank vehicle registration books that were used to manufacture fake Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) licences.The licences were used in selling vehicles hired from rental companies.Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi last week remanded Blessing Chikore (44) out of custody to May 17 for trial date confirmation when he appeared before the courts.Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that Chikore was facing a charge of criminal abuse of office as defined in section 175 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.Allegations are that in December last year, Chikore was approached by Enock Chigodora, who requested blank motor vehicle registration books for use in printing Zinara licences.Chikore allegedly demanded US$5 per copy and Chigodora is said to have paid US$65.The accused allegedly took 13 blank registration books from the CVR offices and handed them over to Chigodora.The blank motor vehicle registration books were fraudulently used to sell cars hired from car rental companies.