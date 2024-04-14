Village Head caught pants down

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama in Silobela after a local village head was caught pants down with a married woman during daylight on Friday.

The village head Emmanuel Mhlanga was allegedly caught with an illegal miner Nduru Mdolomba's wife at the miner's house.Relatives of the miner pounced on Mhlanga after monitoring his movies.Sources told Bulawayo24.com that Mhlanga called the police to come and get him after angry villagers stormed the house baying for his blood."The village head pleaded with the police to whisk him away after angry villagers stormed the house threatening to assault him," Godfrey Khami said.However, citizen journalism was effected when the police came to get him, villagers filmed him and he covered his face as he was getting in a hired commuter ominibus.Efforts to contact Mhlanga were fruitless.