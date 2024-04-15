Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe is considering importing corn from Brazil for the first time since 2014 as the El Niño weather pattern withers crops in the country and its neighbours.

The dry spell triggered by the phenomenon has slashed South Africa's corn crop by at least 20% and Zimbabwe's by about 60%. Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe have declared states of national disaster because of the crop failures.

Normally, the three nations are self-sufficient or can meet the bulk of their own needs with occasional shortfalls covered by imports from South Africa, the biggest producer in the region. This may be difficult this year with South Africa producing less.

"I will be heading a delegation to Sao Paulo later this month to look for in excess of 300 000 tons of maize," said Tafadzwa Musarara, chairman of Zimbabwe's Grain Millers Association, using the local term for corn.

The association represents the country's privately owned grain millers who are authorised to import corn.

White corn is a staple in southern Africa used to make meals such as pap and sadza, while the yellow variety is used for animal feed. Unlike yellow corn, which is readily available internationally, white isn't.

The imports are likely to be more costly than those from South Africa because they will need to be transported by sea and will take longer to deliver, adding to pressures on inflation, which stands at 55.3% in Zimbabwe.

Still, Zimbabwe's approach is timeous, said Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

"This is a progressive step as regional maize supplies will be tight from the third quarter of this year into the first quarter of 2025," he said in a response to queries.



Source - Bloomberg

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Man robbed by sex workers

11 mins ago | 16 Views

Stop Zanu-PF extortionists, villagers plead

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

57 mins ago | 125 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

58 mins ago | 48 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

58 mins ago | 28 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

58 mins ago | 25 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

59 mins ago | 49 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

59 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

59 mins ago | 72 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

59 mins ago | 36 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

60 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

1 hr ago | 71 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

12 hrs ago | 178 Views

Village Head caught pants down

13 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

16 hrs ago | 899 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 335 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

16 hrs ago | 800 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 542 Views

Whose son are you young man?

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 756 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1024 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 816 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2420 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

14 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1746 Views

Macheso appeals for land

14 Apr 2024 at 18:40hrs | 4948 Views

Missing child raped

14 Apr 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1306 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 206 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 299 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2403 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 804 Views