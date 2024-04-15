Latest News Editor's Choice


Prison officer convicted of theft

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A ZIMBABWE Prisons and Correctional Services officer has been convicted of stealing valuables ranging from laptops to printers from offices at Mgandane Dlodlo Building (New Government Complex) in Harare.

Kandokuhle Ndethi (30) pleaded guilty to eight counts of unlawful entry and theft when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Simon Kandiyero on Tuesday last week.

He was remanded in custody for argument in mitigation and aggravation.

Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Jambawu told the court that on March 27 at around 6.30pm, Ndethi, who worked in the Department of Monitoring and Evaluation in the building, raided the office of Mr Clemence Chibindi in the Office of the Attorney General when everyone there had gone home.

He forced open the office door and stole an HP monitor and two HP printers.

Mr Chibindi discovered the offence on April 2 and reported the matter to the police. Investigations were made which led to the arrest of Ndethi. He co-operated with the arresting police officers and started handing over other stolen equipment and explaining how he stole the property.

In March, police had to remove printers from their offices and place them in a closet along the corridor to allow for renovations. Sometime in April, Ndethi went to the closet, gained entry through an unlocked corridor door and stole two HP printers.

The court heard the police discovered the offence on 11 April when Ndethi showed detectives how he stole the printers.

On another charge, Ndethi stole from the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

On April 5 at around 6.30pm, Mr Johannes Masango knocked off duty and locked his office. Ndethi broke into the office during the weekend and stole three HP monitors and two computers and went away.

Mr Masango discovered the offence on April 8 and reported the matter to the police.

The total value stolen is US$1 250 and everything was recovered.

In January, Ndethi stole from the offices of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

The Ministry had stocked printers, television sets and other computer accessories in the storeroom.

Between January and April 5, Ndethi unlawfully entered the storeroom and stole six printers, two CPUs and a television set.

The Ministry discovered the offence on 11 April when Ndethi led detectives to the crime scene. The total value stolen is US$1 500 and all was recovered.

Ndethi, the court heard, stole printers and a computer worth US$3 100 from the Procurement Department of the same ministry.

Source - The Herald
