Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has banned the sale of Benylin Paediatric Syrup, which is manufactured by Johnson and Johnson in South Africa, after authorities in Nigeria found toxins in two batches of the cough syrup.

There are no records of any imports of the product, approved in 2023 in Zimbabwe, but MCAZ is worried that some of the product might be smuggled into the country.

The red flag was raised by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) of Nigeria regarding its recall of Benylin Paediatric 100ml Syrup, batch number 329304, manufactured by Johnson and Johnson South Africa, from Nigerian shelves.

Recent laboratory analysis by NAFDAC found unacceptably high levels of diethylene glycol in this formulation. Diethylene glycol is a contaminant which is toxic for humans when consumed. Toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury, potentially leading to death.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and the manufacturer identified an additional batch that is affected bringing the affected batches to two; 329303 and 329304.

MCAZ director general Mr Richard Rukwata urged members of the public to refrain from using this product.

"In the unlikely event that members of the public own or come across this product, please notify the authority or healthcare provider immediately and desist from administering them to children," said MCAZ in a statement.

"The co-operation of all stakeholders is essential in ensuring the right of citizens to safe and good quality medicines is protected.

"Meanwhile, the authority will intensify its market surveillance through strict premises inspections and public awareness to ensure that these products are not circulated."

MCAZ said it feared that the contaminated batches could enter the market through illegal channels, hence the ban.

"While the authority confirms that this product was registered in 2023 for use in Zimbabwe, our import database does not show a record of imports of this product and more specifically these two batches," said Mr Rukwata.

"However, there is a concern that through illegal means, the aforementioned batches of Benylin Paediatric Syrup may find their way into the local market. As a precautionary measure, the Authority is issuing a recall notice of this product."

MCAZ is mandated to protect public health by ensuring that all medicines and medical devices on the market are safe, effective, and of good quality and will continue to monitor the situation in line with WHO guidelines.

The authority also urges members of the public to access medicines from licensed persons and premises for easier monitoring. The Authority and law enforcement agencies continue to work together to eradicate any substandard and falsified health products.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Syrup, #Banned, #MCAZ

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Man robbed by sex workers

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Stop Zanu-PF extortionists, villagers plead

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

53 mins ago | 116 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

54 mins ago | 42 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

54 mins ago | 26 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

54 mins ago | 22 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

55 mins ago | 42 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

55 mins ago | 39 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

55 mins ago | 66 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

55 mins ago | 35 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

56 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

57 mins ago | 12 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

58 mins ago | 10 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

58 mins ago | 33 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

1 hr ago | 65 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

1 hr ago | 16 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

12 hrs ago | 791 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Village Head caught pants down

13 hrs ago | 1900 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

16 hrs ago | 893 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 334 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

16 hrs ago | 798 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 540 Views

Whose son are you young man?

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

17 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 755 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1022 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 815 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2419 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

14 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1744 Views

Macheso appeals for land

14 Apr 2024 at 18:40hrs | 4937 Views

Missing child raped

14 Apr 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1306 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 205 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 299 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2403 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 804 Views