Reward for businessman's lost firearm

by Staff reporter

Police in Harare are offering a reward to anyone with information that might assist in the recovery of a businessman's firearm that was lost in Highlands sometime last month.The black pistol, which was in a black plastic holster, was lost on March 7, 2024.In a statement, the police appealed to members of the public: "Anyone with information that might assist in locating the firearm should contact Detective Sergeant Rupiya of CID Homicide on 0774 022 230, 0719 004 911, 0774 302 431 or CID Homicide landline number on 0242 780 902."Recently, a 39-year-old Harare man lost over US$3 200 and a pistol to thieves who broke into his car which was parked at a shop in Graniteside.The police have urged the public to desist from leaving cash and other valuables in their vehicles.