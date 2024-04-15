Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
RENOWNED researcher and National University of Science and Technology (Nust) lecturer who also chaired the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) executive board, Dr Lerato Nare has died.

He was 59.

Dr Nare passed on at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo following a short illness, yesterday morning.

Nust executive Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economic Sciences, Dr Peter Nkala described the late Dr Nare as a distinguished academic and research fellow, saying his passion for research will be remembered.

He said at the time of his death, he had received funding from the European Union to conduct some research on climate change, which was still ongoing.

"I first met Dr Nare back in 1982, when he was my head boy at Mzingwane High School and then 20 years later we met at Nust when he joined the Institute of Development Studies," he said.

 "He joined us as a research fellow and I can say he was a natural sciences pillar in the department because he brought in vast knowledge in hydrology. He was a well-decorated fundi with degrees from several institutions in Africa."

Dr Nkala said the late Dr Nare worked on a lot of research projects and supervised several PhD students at Nust.

"We are poorer as an institution and we will miss his dedication. He was a team builder and a hero in his regard," he said

Dr Nare joined Nust in 2012 as a Research Fellow in IDS, where he lectured and chaired a research unit on water, climate and energy. Dr Nare also served on the IDS Executive Board and the Departmental Examination Board, the Faculty of Commerce Higher Degrees Committee and the Faculty Examinations Board.

Before joining Nust, Dr Nare worked at the University of Venda in Limpopo Province of South Africa from 2006 to 2011, where he taught hydrology and water resources, water resources management, water supply systems and introduction to climatology and southern African weather systems.

In a condolence message, Nust said Dr Nare was a renowned researcher with several publications.

"At the time of his passing on, he was involved in main-streaming participatory approaches into a huge European Union-funded project meant to improve the production and marketing of livestock in Zimbabwe. Dr Nare collaborated in several research and community engagements for several non-governmental organizations and the Government," read the statement.

"Some of the projects include main-streaming climate change into the development agenda of Provincial Development Committees (2021, Ministry of Environment, Water, Climate and Tourism), Covid-19 Impact Rapid Assessment (2020, Save the Children, Zimbabwe), Developing a strategy for adaptation against climate change for livestock farmers in Beitbridge District (2017-2019, Nust and evaluation of Wash projects in different locations in Zimbabwe (2020, Salvation Army)."

Between 1998 and 2001, Dr Nare was contracted by the World Health Organisation (WHO) office for Africa in a series of short-term consultancies to facilitate the introduction of Participatory Hygiene and Sanitation Transformation (PHAST) and Participatory Health and Hygiene Education (PHHE) in Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia and Tanzania.

Dr Nare worked for the Ministry of Health and Child Care as an environmental health officer for 24 years and rose through the ranks to provincial environmental health officer.

"He was the head of the Environmental Health Department first at the district level and later at the provincial level. During his time at the Ministry of Health in Zimbabwe, Dr Nare was in charge of water and sanitation projects," read the Nust statement.

Dr Nare held a PhD in Environmental Science, specialising in Hydrology from the University of Venda, an MSc in Integrated Water Resources Management from the University of Zimbabwe; a Bachelor of Technology in Environmental Health from Tshwane University of Technology in South Africa; a Diploma in Public Health Engineering from the University of Mauritius and a Diploma in Environmental Health from the Bulawayo Polytechnic.

Mourners are gathered at Number 70 Northlea Road, Woodville in Bulawayo.

Dr Nare will be buried today at his rural home in Tongwe in Beitbridge District.

"On behalf of the Nust council chairperson, the Vice-Chancellor, council, management and the entire Nust Community, we wish to express our deepest condolences to Mrs Sithokozile Nare," said Nust.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Nust, #Lecturer, #Dies

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Man robbed by sex workers

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Stop Zanu-PF extortionists, villagers plead

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

59 mins ago | 129 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

59 mins ago | 52 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

60 mins ago | 29 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

1 hr ago | 37 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

1 hr ago | 34 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

1 hr ago | 18 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

12 hrs ago | 795 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Village Head caught pants down

13 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

16 hrs ago | 902 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 335 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

16 hrs ago | 801 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Whose son are you young man?

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

17 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 756 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1024 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 816 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2420 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

14 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1747 Views

Macheso appeals for land

14 Apr 2024 at 18:40hrs | 4948 Views

Missing child raped

14 Apr 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1306 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 206 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 299 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2403 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 804 Views