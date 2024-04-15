Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

A POLICE officer was sentenced to three months in prison for culpable homicide and failing to report an accident.In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the incident occurred on 19 February 2024 when Farai Muchandisiye (37) ran over Tanaka Danhire (20) while driving a Toyota Wish along the Harare-Bulawayo.Muchandisiye ferried Danhire to the hospital where he died upon admission."He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a fine of USD200 or 2 months imprisonment for count 1. He was sentenced to a further USD100 fine or 1 month imprisonment for count 2," reads the statement.