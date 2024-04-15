Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A POLICE officer was sentenced to three months in prison for culpable homicide and failing to report an accident.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said the incident occurred on 19 February 2024 when Farai Muchandisiye (37) ran over Tanaka Danhire (20) while driving a Toyota Wish along the Harare-Bulawayo.

Muchandisiye ferried Danhire to the hospital where he died upon admission.

"He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to a fine of USD200 or 2 months imprisonment for count 1. He was sentenced to a further USD100 fine or 1 month imprisonment for count 2," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Cop, #Court, #Homicide

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Man robbed by sex workers

13 mins ago | 18 Views

Stop Zanu-PF extortionists, villagers plead

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

59 mins ago | 129 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

60 mins ago | 52 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

60 mins ago | 29 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

1 hr ago | 37 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

1 hr ago | 78 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

1 hr ago | 18 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

13 hrs ago | 795 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Village Head caught pants down

13 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

16 hrs ago | 903 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 335 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

16 hrs ago | 801 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Whose son are you young man?

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

17 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1216 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 756 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1024 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 816 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2420 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

14 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1747 Views

Macheso appeals for land

14 Apr 2024 at 18:40hrs | 4948 Views

Missing child raped

14 Apr 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1306 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 206 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 299 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2403 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 804 Views