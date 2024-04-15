Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
A 26 year old Karoi woman was sentenced to five months imprisonment by a Karoi Magistrate for "deliberately supplying false information to a public authority" alleging that she had been raped by a neighbour.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the woman person made a Police report on the 6th of March 2024 that she had been raped by a man from her neighbourhood.

"The false statement was recorded after which a docket of rape was opened. On the 14th of March 2024, the accused person made a statement stating that she had made a false report," said the NPAZ.

The statement said the woman pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five months imprisonment of which three months was suspended for five years.

"A further 2 months were suspended on condition that she performs 105 hours of community service. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe would like to inform members of the public that it is a criminal offence to falsify information to a public authority."

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Jailed, #Woman, #Ploice

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

33 mins ago | 50 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

34 mins ago | 14 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

34 mins ago | 14 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

34 mins ago | 7 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

35 mins ago | 20 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

35 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

35 mins ago | 26 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

36 mins ago | 18 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

36 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

37 mins ago | 4 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

37 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

37 mins ago | 16 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

38 mins ago | 6 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

41 mins ago | 6 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

41 mins ago | 18 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

42 mins ago | 46 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 12 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

42 mins ago | 12 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

43 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

43 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

44 mins ago | 9 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

44 mins ago | 26 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

45 mins ago | 11 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

45 mins ago | 10 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

12 hrs ago | 779 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Village Head caught pants down

13 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

15 hrs ago | 874 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

16 hrs ago | 786 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 532 Views

Whose son are you young man?

17 hrs ago | 519 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

17 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 695 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1214 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 754 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1020 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 814 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2414 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

14 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1738 Views

Macheso appeals for land

14 Apr 2024 at 18:40hrs | 4910 Views

Missing child raped

14 Apr 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1305 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 205 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 299 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2402 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 803 Views

44 years into independence a giant is still facing economic collapse

13 Apr 2024 at 16:40hrs | 494 Views

On what basis is a law school named after Mnangagwa?

13 Apr 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1653 Views