Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 26 year old Karoi woman was sentenced to five months imprisonment by a Karoi Magistrate for "deliberately supplying false information to a public authority" alleging that she had been raped by a neighbour.In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the woman person made a Police report on the 6th of March 2024 that she had been raped by a man from her neighbourhood."The false statement was recorded after which a docket of rape was opened. On the 14th of March 2024, the accused person made a statement stating that she had made a false report," said the NPAZ.The statement said the woman pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to five months imprisonment of which three months was suspended for five years."A further 2 months were suspended on condition that she performs 105 hours of community service. The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe would like to inform members of the public that it is a criminal offence to falsify information to a public authority."