Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

News / National

by Staff reporter

IN a major shift within the pentecostal world, Zimbabwean prophets are witnessing a surge in foreign congregants seeking spiritual healing and deliverance.Previously, many Africans looked towards Nigeria and Ghana for renowned ministries, but the tide seems to be turning.Leading the charge are figures like Walter Magaya of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD Ministries), Emmanuel Makandiwa of the United Family International Church (UFIC) and Miracle Paul of New Revelations Ministries.These prominent Harare-based ministries are drawing international crowds seeking solutions to personal struggles."I came all the way from South Africa for deliverance," shared Sindi Nkosi, a Johannesburg resident."I have been battling financial difficulties for years, and after hearing testimonies about Prophet Magaya's ministry, I felt compelled to come. The faith here is so strong, it gives me hope."Similar sentiments were echoed by Tanzanian national Joseph Mfugale, who travelled to Harare seeking spiritual guidance from Miracle Paul."There's a powerful anointing here. Back home, we have heard incredible stories about Prophet Miracle Paul's ability to heal the sick and break generational curses. I believe this is where I will find my breakthrough," he said.The rise of Zimbabwean prophets as international destinations for deliverance can be attributed to several factors.First, these ministries have a strong online presence, with sermons and testimonies reaching a global audience through live streaming and social media.Second, Zimbabwe boasts a rich tradition of pentecostal worship, known for its vibrant praise and worship sessions, which resonate with many African Christians.Some experts suggest that economic hardships within the region have made Zimbabwe a more accessible destination for those seeking spiritual help, compared to the previously popular West African ministries.Investigations by NewsDay showed that the youthful Miracle Paul transforms the dormitory town of Chitungwiza to vibrancy during his church services.Miracle Paul's influence cuts across the region — South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique and Zambia, among others — making Zimbabwe a hub of religious tourism of late.On a weekly basis, thousands of worshippers gather at Unit L Community Hall and adjacent grounds for his services.In an interview during the weekend, the church's administrator Lovemore Muzawazi revealed that some congregants even come from as far as Angola and Kenya."It's God's doing. Even us, we are humbled by the number of worshippers that turn up for the services on a weekly basis," he said.Susan Ndlovu, one of the congregants, said it was high time government seriously considered religion tourism."Zimbabwe is blessed to have powerful men of God. Remember we used to travel to countries such as Nigeria and Ghana for spiritual solutions, but now God has raised our own men, with the same anointing," she said."Now, it's high time the government should capitalise on the popularity of our men of God by aggressively promoting religious tourism in the country."Religion and spirituality have inspired one of the fastest growing forms of tourism and this is seen in countries such as Nigeria, Italy, Israel and Palestine.The United Kingdom's The Guardian newspaper once reported that Africa's largest metropolis, the district lkotun Egbe has turned into a boom town because of the late TB Joshua, born Temitope Balogun Joshua, who led the Synagogue Church Of All Nations.