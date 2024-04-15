Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
Governments, stakeholders and humanitarian partners should brace for sustained high food assistance needs and potential emergency levels of food insecurity in Zimbabwe and other deficit-producing southern African countries, USAid has said.

Zimbabwe is among several southern African countries that have been severely affected by the El Niño-induced drought with at least two million people facing starvation.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has since declared the drought a state of disaster saying the government needs at least US$2 billion to assist needy people.

According to a report titled Strong El Niño Will Drive High Needs across Southern Africa through to early 2025, USAid's unit, Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FewsNet), said more than 20 million people would be in need of food assistance during the lean season.

"Overall, it is estimated that over 20 million people will be in need of food assistance during the January-to-March 2024 peak of the lean season.

"Furthermore, the expected below-average 2024 harvests will be exhausted earlier than usual, leading to comparably high food assistance needs at the start of the following lean season in late 2024 and signalling even higher needs when the lean season peaks in early 2025.

"However, hot and dry conditions in the western parts of the region, and the impact of Cyclone Freddy in the eastern parts of the region, resulted in poor harvests in parts of southern Zimbabwe, southern Mozambique and southern Malawi," the report said.

It further indicated that areas of highest concern would include southern and western deficit-producing areas of Zimbabwe, southern Malawi, southern and central Mozambique and southern Madagascar.

The 2023 maize crop in these areas performed poorly due to various cyclonic events and irregular rainfall, FewsNet said

"While agricultural production in 2024 is broadly expected to be below average, the severity of El Niño's effects will depend on the magnitude of rainfall deficits and patterns of rainfall distribution, especially between December and February," it said.

The report said the region was also facing a multitude of challenges including conflict, poor macroeconomic conditions and limited income-earning opportunities which would exacerbate the food insecurity situation through to early 2025.

"Most poor households typically rely on income from casual labour and petty trade, but increased competition and lower than normal liquidity among middle and better-off households will likely limit households' earnings.

"In order to compensate, poor households are expected to continue to pursue or expand other income-earning opportunities.

"FewsNet anticipates regional food assistance needs will rise to even higher levels than the first quarter of 2024, and some poor households in the worst-affected areas are expected to face large food consumption gaps indicative of Emergency (IPC Phase 4) in the absence of humanitarian food assistance."

FewsNet said collaboration and co-ordination among all stakeholders would be essential to effectively respond to the growing food assistance needs in 2024.

Source - newsday
More on: #Food, #Usaid, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

33 mins ago | 47 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

33 mins ago | 14 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

33 mins ago | 13 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

33 mins ago | 7 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

34 mins ago | 19 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

34 mins ago | 24 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

35 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

36 mins ago | 4 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

36 mins ago | 13 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

36 mins ago | 15 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

37 mins ago | 6 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

37 mins ago | 15 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

40 mins ago | 6 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

40 mins ago | 18 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

41 mins ago | 44 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 12 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

42 mins ago | 12 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

42 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

43 mins ago | 8 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

43 mins ago | 26 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

44 mins ago | 10 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

45 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

12 hrs ago | 778 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Village Head caught pants down

13 hrs ago | 1831 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

15 hrs ago | 873 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 327 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

16 hrs ago | 785 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 531 Views

Whose son are you young man?

17 hrs ago | 518 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

17 hrs ago | 124 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 695 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1214 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 754 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1020 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 814 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2414 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

14 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1738 Views

Macheso appeals for land

14 Apr 2024 at 18:40hrs | 4909 Views

Missing child raped

14 Apr 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1305 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 205 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 299 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2402 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 803 Views

44 years into independence a giant is still facing economic collapse

13 Apr 2024 at 16:40hrs | 494 Views

On what basis is a law school named after Mnangagwa?

13 Apr 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1653 Views