Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS will hope to replicate their league form in the Independence Trophy as they clash with perennial rivals Dynamos in this year's final at Murambinda B High School in Buhera on Thursday.The Bulawayo giants are the holders of the trophy having defeated DeMbare 5-3 after a penalty shoot-out last year in Mt Darwin.Bosso won the 2022 edition with a 1-0 win over DeMbare at Barbourfields Stadium.Highlanders have started the season well, and are unbeaten in six matches with four wins and two draws.It has been a bit of a struggle for Dynamos who have one win, three draws and two losses.DeMbare have lost to Bosso at BF and to Simba Bhora at Wadzanai.The last time Highlanders' gaffer Kelvin Kaindu was in the country with the Bulawayo giants, he lost to Dynamos in the Independence Cup final in 2013.Kaindu yesterday said a cup game is different from the league and games between the two clubs are unpredictable."We have to travel. We must prepare for the Independence Cup and there is also a lot for us to go and compete for. If you look at the games between Highlanders and Dynamos, you don't look at your current form. It is a game with a lot of explosives. We don't want to dwell much on the way they [Dynamos] have performed. We know what they can do and we hope we just keep on the momentum as well."We beat them in the league in the first game, but that game is gone and we are not sure of the environment and the pitch where we will play," Kaindu said.Highlanders are likely to don the new Adidas kit provided for by principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings.Club chief executive officer Sihlangu Dlodlo hinted that the kit could be used on Thursday."It is always nice to surprise people. We are hoping for anything but who goes to Edgars and buys a new suit and does not wear it? I have not said they will wear it on Independence Day. Independence is Christmas for us as Zimbabweans. We will be in our best. We will be 300% better than we were last season. We are leaving tomorrow [today]," he said."Our first stop is in Chivhu where we will hold a road show to trump up excitement and create that carnival atmosphere towards the Independence celebrations."The prize money for this year's tournament is yet to be announced.