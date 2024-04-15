Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS will hope to replicate their league form in the Independence Trophy as they clash with perennial rivals Dynamos in this year's final at Murambinda B High School in Buhera on Thursday.

The Bulawayo giants are the holders of the trophy having defeated DeMbare 5-3 after a penalty shoot-out last year in Mt Darwin.

Bosso won the 2022 edition with a 1-0 win over DeMbare at Barbourfields Stadium.

Highlanders have started the season well, and are unbeaten in six matches with four wins and two draws.

It has been a bit of a struggle for Dynamos who have one win, three draws and two losses.

DeMbare have lost to Bosso at BF and to Simba Bhora at Wadzanai.

The last time Highlanders' gaffer Kelvin Kaindu was in the country with the Bulawayo giants, he lost to Dynamos in the Independence Cup final in 2013.

Kaindu yesterday said a cup game is different from the league and games between the two clubs are unpredictable.

"We have to travel. We must prepare for the Independence Cup and there is also a lot for us to go and compete for. If you look at the games between Highlanders and Dynamos, you don't look at your current form. It is a game with a lot of explosives. We don't want to dwell much on the way they [Dynamos] have performed. We know what they can do and we hope we just keep on the momentum as well.

"We beat them in the league in the first game, but that game is gone and we are not sure of the environment and the pitch where we will play," Kaindu said.

Highlanders are likely to don the new Adidas kit provided for by principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings.

Club chief executive officer Sihlangu Dlodlo hinted that the kit could be used on Thursday.

"It is always nice to surprise people. We are hoping for anything but who goes to Edgars and buys a new suit and does not wear it? I have not said they will wear it on Independence Day. Independence is Christmas for us as Zimbabweans. We will be in our best. We will be 300% better than we were last season. We are leaving tomorrow [today]," he said.

"Our first stop is in Chivhu where we will hold a road show to trump up excitement and create that carnival atmosphere towards the Independence celebrations."

The prize money for this year's tournament is yet to be announced.

Source - newsday
More on: #Bosso, #Uhuru, #Cup

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Man robbed by sex workers

15 mins ago | 20 Views

Stop Zanu-PF extortionists, villagers plead

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

1 hr ago | 131 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 52 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

1 hr ago | 37 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

1 hr ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

1 hr ago | 80 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

1 hr ago | 18 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

13 hrs ago | 796 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

13 hrs ago | 178 Views

Village Head caught pants down

13 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

16 hrs ago | 905 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 335 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 543 Views

Whose son are you young man?

17 hrs ago | 527 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

17 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 696 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1217 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 756 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1024 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 816 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2421 Views

African countries assisted South African independence; payback is Xenophobic actions: blacks on blacks' violence

14 Apr 2024 at 18:55hrs | 1748 Views

Macheso appeals for land

14 Apr 2024 at 18:40hrs | 4953 Views

Missing child raped

14 Apr 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1306 Views

Gender Dynamics Shaping Ecological Outcomes in Zimbabwe

13 Apr 2024 at 17:52hrs | 206 Views

Ministry of SMEs holds the key to Zimbabwe's Growth

13 Apr 2024 at 17:37hrs | 299 Views

Fitness enthusiast Ms Waist causes a stir on social media

13 Apr 2024 at 17:24hrs | 2403 Views

Gift Mabhaudhi successfully advocates for removal of taxes on devices for persons with disabilities

13 Apr 2024 at 17:10hrs | 804 Views