RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

The Zimbabwe Independent, in partnership with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), will tomorrow host an event in Bulawayo to unpack the 2024 Monetary Policy Statement (MPS).Other partners include the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe.This comes as the new RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu presented his MPS a week ago, which paved way for a new currency called the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).The ZiG is anchored by a composite basket of foreign currency and precious metals (mainly gold) held as reserves for this purpose by the central bank and the rollout of the coins and notes is expected to start on April 30.The event, to be held at ZITF grounds, will be graced by Mushayavanhu, Finance deputy minister David Mnangagwa as well as captains of industry.Sectors expected to attend include clothing, textile, retail, railway, steel, farmers, local authorities and academics, among others.It is an opportunity for the governor to interact with the business community in the southern region of the country.Zimbabwe Independent editor Faith Zaba said: "As a media organisation, it is our responsibility to facilitate informed discussions on key economic matters that impact our audience."By inviting the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor to industry and business leaders in Bulawayo and the southern region of the country, we aim to provide a platform for insightful dialogue and analysis on the post-monetary policy review."She said today's event aligned with the company's commitment to fostering transparency, understanding, and constructive engagement within the business community and beyond."As a media organisation, this is our way of contributing to national development. It is with great excitement that we are organising the breakfast meeting in partnership with Icaz [Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe], CZI [Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries], RBZ and ZITF in Bulawayo and extending the dialogue with the RBZ governor to the southern region," Zaba said."This presents a valuable opportunity for business and industry leaders to engage directly with the newly-appointed Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor, as we navigate the economic landscape together."