Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man robbed by sex workers

by Staff reporter
16 Apr 2024 at 03:45hrs | Views
A HARARE man was left counting his losses after he was alleged robbed by two sex workers.

Samantha Moyo (22) and Tafadzwa Bandare (33) have since appeared in court facing charges of robbing Tinashe Gabilo from Msasa Park.

They were remanded out of custody to May 2 by Harare magistrate Simon Kandiyero.

State prosecutor Miriro Matavo alleged that on March 27, Gabilo approached Moyo at corner Nelson Mandela and 5th Street for sex around 8pm.

Moyo took Gabilo to room number 31 Gail Court where they had some quality time together.

Matova told the court that Moyo was paid US$10 for her services.

However, Moyo demanded more and a dispute arose.

She allegedly took Gabilo's laptop and cellphone as she demanded an extra US$50 for her services.

The court heard that Bandare and her accomplice, who is still at large, suddenly entered the room and forcibly took Gailo's laptop and cellphone.

They also took his wallet containing US$50 and gave him back his belongings and left .

They were arrested the following day after the complainant filed a police report.

Source - the standard
More on: #Robbed, #Sex, #Worker

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's govt takes 5 years constructing 200-metre Bridge

1 hr ago | 181 Views

King Munhumutapa defiant

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Students school Caps United

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Zimbabweans deported from South Africa

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Beitbridge's mega power station takes shape

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwean villagers oppose Chinese cement plant

1 hr ago | 140 Views

US$200 'bribe' prosecutor granted bail

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Miner kills colleague, dumps body

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Man kills friend, on the run

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Bosso silence Bulawayo Chiefs to end derby woes

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$272 billion global cannabis market

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe banks on notice over excessive fees

1 hr ago | 117 Views

NRZ, Beitbridge Bulawayo Railwayink open access deal

1 hr ago | 58 Views

King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Teenager jailed for inserting his finger in minor's private parts

3 hrs ago | 401 Views

Mnangagwa's second republic of corruption and controversy

12 hrs ago | 521 Views

Bango Promotions motivates upcoming artistes

12 hrs ago | 91 Views

'Chiwenga will not automatically succeed Mnangagwa'

13 hrs ago | 1894 Views

Sikhala returns to Zimbabwe amid threats to his life

13 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Tatenda Mavetera snubbed over ED2030 campaign

13 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mukanya calls for total removal of Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Burnside's 'haunted car' stuns locals

13 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Zimbabwe churches praying for Mnangagwa to hand over power peacefully

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Gukurahundi secrecy raises more questions

13 hrs ago | 181 Views

Biden ends bid for second term as US President

14 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zanu-PF MP demands shares in mining for war vets

20 hrs ago | 712 Views

Hichilema fires entire anti-corruption board

20 hrs ago | 1336 Views

'Blacklisting contracted firms that fail to deliver'

20 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe police decimate notorious armed robbery gang

20 hrs ago | 1783 Views

Zimbabweans in UK protest

22 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Gwede Mantashe slams 'deputy Jesus' Helen Zille

22 hrs ago | 2718 Views

IMF unhappy with Zambia's plan to end dollar use

23 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Man threatens to kill wife over sex

23 hrs ago | 982 Views

Man is regretting the day he packed his bags and left for SA

23 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Why Splash, Freddy Gwala are more popular in Zimbabwe than South Africa

23 hrs ago | 607 Views

Uninterrupted power supply for hospitals, clinics in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 412 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs cautious about facing Bosso

23 hrs ago | 135 Views

Matebeleland South records 30% livestock deaths

23 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zambia seeks Zimbabwe's support for AfDB candidacy

23 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Drug culture foreign to Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Zimbabwe won't tolerate meddling in internal affairs'

23 hrs ago | 178 Views

5 foreigners for Zimbabwe Warriors job

23 hrs ago | 765 Views

Harare woman steal US$12k from mother-in-law

23 hrs ago | 275 Views

Victoria Falls cricket stadium project kicks off

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zambabwe Sables survive Uganda Cranes onslaught

23 hrs ago | 75 Views

Dynamos, Ngezi to play CAF matches in foreign land

23 hrs ago | 90 Views

SADC Summit turns Mnangagwa govt into a joke!

20 Jul 2024 at 21:40hrs | 3247 Views

NetOne is on a revival trajectory

20 Jul 2024 at 21:36hrs | 625 Views

NetOne doubles data traffic

20 Jul 2024 at 21:32hrs | 1343 Views

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

20 Jul 2024 at 16:31hrs | 979 Views