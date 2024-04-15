Council boss blows thousands on bling

News / National

Chiredzi Council, which is struggling to deliver standard services to its 300 000plus residents, is in the eye of a storm following revelations that the local authority could be pampering its executive managers with hefty salaries and obscene allowances.Residents of this agro-economy based town have, for years, have been complaining about poor service delivery by the council, which appears to have failed to provide potable water, sanitation, roads and decent health services.There has also been an outcry by residents recently, supported by elected town councillors, over ostentatious demands by top management who are seeking to get council to buy luxury vehicles for them this year, even if they must borrow to fulfil these demands.An investigation by Truth Diggers, revealed how managers of the town live in the lap of luxury, while residents have reached a point of giving up on growing even subsistence vegetable gardens because there is virtually no water.Truth Diggers also used the town's 2023 budget for the investigation, which managers sought to override, along with other confidential documents.Truth Diggers is Alpha Media Holdings' investigative journalism unit.At the centre of the residents' ire was the appointment of Wesley Kauma as substantive town secretary last year despite being charged for misconduct.In 2019 government threatened to dismiss the entire council. Kauma, then town engineer, was dismissed in February 2020. That same month, Kauma made a dramatic comeback to his position.He was appointed acting town secretary in October 2021, subsequently being elevated to town secretary last year.Hefty salary, allowancesIn October 2023, he became substantive town secretary.However, residents who spoke to Truth Diggers said there was discontent in the town and residents were angry with the huge allowances and salaries that the council offered Kauma in his contract as new town secretary.According to a copy of an employment contract written and allegedly signed by him, Kauma is said to earn what appears a modest monthly salary of US$3 484, but the accompanying allowances are jaw dropping.When Truth Diggers called Kauma, he offered a tour of the town to disprove some of the allegations, but became evasive and even angry. He disowned the contract as "fake"."I earn just US$100 per month... (the council) chairman can explain how much I earn. It is like I am now in court under cross examination...as if I have a criminal case," Kauma said, adding that instead of focusing on these "trivial issues" the reporter should travel to Chiredzi and report on many projects "that promote vision 2030".He said it would be unreasonable for government to approve the kind of remuneration that was stated in the contract in our possession.In distancing himself from the contract, Kauma said he was actually employed by the Local Government ministry and not Chiredzi council.But the ministry refuted this, saying like all other local authorities, Chiredzi employed its own managers, including the town secretary.Kauma is no stranger to controversy and has hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons after making newspaper headlines for allegations of corruption, fraud and incompetence during his time as engineer for Chiredzi town.The main source of his problems was failure to deliver water to the residents of Chiredzi.At one time Kauma was suspended from work after a huge public outcry over his failure to provide potable water for the town.When Chiredzi council proposed to purchase vehicles for management in its 2020 budget, the Chiredzi United Residents and Ratepayers Association (Chirra) voiced strong objections against Kauma being one of the beneficiaries.Then chairperson of the residents association, Jonathan Muusha, was quoted as saying: "Incompetence should not be rewarded. The town is dry most of the times and we wonder what the engineer is doing. We will not reward someone who just comes to work to warm the chair and do nothing."There had been positive developments since his last criticism."We are waiting for the new councillors to deliver and we will support them to enable us as Chiredzi to attain the municipal status," he said."As Chirra, we applaud the government of Zimbabwe for availing devolution funds that bought a yellow machine, tractors, and a building (early child development, ECD) centre at Tshovani."On water we appreciate there is now an engineer for water, which is a big challenge."Under pressure from the residents, council reportedly suspended Kauma with reports saying the residents were demanding an investigation into the engineer's qualifications citing alleged incompetence and abuse of council property and resources.Kauma was also accused of lying to central government that 85% of households in Chiredzi had running water.Residents also demanded an explanation of how Kauma allegedly acquired many houses in the town within a short space of time.Suspension liftedKauma's suspension was lifted after barely three months with reports saying the engineer had been charged with insubordination and was warned before being reinstated.Residents said they had received the news of Kauma's confirmation to the post of town secretary with shock.Meanwhile, Kauma has nonetheless landed the highest post in the council although controversy seems to follow him.Last month Kauma clashed with councillors in a full council meeting after fellow top managers tried to push councillors to pass a resolution to buy them luxury vehicles at a cost way above the agreed figures in the council's 2024 budget.The councillors, led by Philimon Muchaendepi and Jameson Charumbira, refused to pass the resolution which also entailed that council would borrow US$$278 116,00 from the local authority's estate account into the corporate account from where the vehicles would be funded.Muchaendepi maintained his position when contacted by Truth Diggers. "We have many projects, but they just stop half way because the funds are then diverted," he said."We currently have a project in Lowlands. But my fear is that it will also stop half way if we continue focusing on trivial matters. We cannot ask for a loan to purchase cars. It will not benefit the residents."Finance and general purpose committee chairperson Vimbai Ushe proposed in that meeting that the local authority should first seek Cabinet approval if they were to purchase the vehicles at a cost above the budgeted figure.But audit committee chairpersonSekai Njanjure opposed the proposal saying council should just wait for approval of the existing budget and then buy the vehicles at the agreed cost."We are now confused," she said."The figures that are being proposed here are different from those that we budgeted for in the 2024 budget".The meeting was then openly told that there was intention from management to inflate the budgeted cost of Kauma's vehicle from the agreed US$85 000 to US$115 000.Muchaendepi vehemently resisted the plan to force council to adopt this new resolution.Kauma tried to defend the move, saying the luxury vehicles were part of the conditions of service for the top managers "in order to motivate them in executing their duties properly".But the councillors would have none of it.They said there was need to deliver better service delivery to the residents before council could pamper executives with expensive cars.Poor service deliveryChiredzi Town Council has been facing unrelenting pressure from its residents over deteriorating service delivery.Though council engaged residents on how it intended to utilise the US$6,5 million it received in devolution funds, service delivery continues to decline.The town, famed for being the largest sugar-producing area in Zimbabwe, is also battling erratic power and water supplies.Govt probeFindings of an investigation launched by the government in 2016 were only published last year. The investigation covered the period 2013 to 2018.According to the findings of the investigation, the late town secretary Charles Muchatukwa allegedly acquired a US$15 000 low-density house from council, a figure which was excessively lower than the real market value.The startling report also shows that the council chairperson received 71 stands, while several council members received upscale residential stands for a song.Perks for town secretaryThe position of town secretary in Chiredzi, according to the contract of employment, comes with a monthly salary of US$3 484, which is supported by a wide assortment of perks ranging from high entertainment allowances to luxurious local and international holidays.He also has a luxury vehicle, which he is entitled to buy at residue book value after five years.Kauma pockets about US$22 966 per month, which includes allowances and other perks, according to a copy of his contract."The town secretary is entitled to stands allocation; one institutional, one industrial, one commercial, one low density, one medium density, one high density," the contract says.These will be given to the employee when they are available after every five years worked and once after leaving employment."He also receives generous allowances for phone/internet, refreshments, home improvements including full-time gardeners.The town secretary is also entitled to a US$2 000 monthly entertainment allowance and fully-funded education allowances."All vehicle repairs and servicing costs will be at authorised dealers and all expenses covered by council."Fuel allocation of 800 litres for personal use above work allocation of 100 litres per week," the contract reads.Chiredzi's town secretary also gets up to US$2 000 per child per term from pre-school up until tertiary/university undergraduate level. The council also pays for examination fees, books, uniforms and stationery.There are a host of other allowances that accrue to the town secretary, including US$5 000 per year for academic support for the incumbent and generous sabbatical leave terms.The secretary is also entitled to a round trip airfare for him and his family, along with a two-month basic salary leave allowance to spend while on holiday.Kauma denied being paid a lot of money and claimed the contract seen by the Truth Diggers was fake."That's fake. I am employed by the Ministry of Local Government. There is a model of conditions of service that is standard across councils," he said."I kindly refer you to the council chairperson, otherwise my position is that I am employed by the Ministry of Local Government and not ratepayers."My mandate is to provide social services to ratepayers but elected officials' mandate is to serve the electorate, I earn US$100."Efforts to get a comment from Charumbira on the issues raised on the contract of the town secretary were futile.