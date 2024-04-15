Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mteki approaches Mukanya over Chivayo lavish offer

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
African roots musician and sculptor-cum-businessman Bryn Taurai Mteki has approached Chimurenga musician Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo to reconsider businessman Wicknell Chivayo's pledge.

Last month Chivayo offered Mukanya a gift comprising a $200 000 luxury car and a $300 000 residence if he apologised for siding with the opposition.

Chivayo has been on a spending spree, gifting Zanu-PF-affiliated musicians and influences with top-of-the range vehicles from Exquisite Car Dealership.

However, Mapfumo turned down the offer saying he was better off without the lavish donation from Chivayo.

"There are people, including artists that are being spoiled by Chivayo," Mukanya said.

"We are watching them. It's not his (Chivayo's) money, that's Zanu-PF money.

"He is being used to splash money on cars to the party loyalists by a force working in the background.

"People should not adore him and think that he is wealthy and a hard worker because it's not his money."

Mapfumo said he could have been part of the elite class within the ruling party.

"I was arrested for supporting these people (Zanu-PF) during the war of liberation," he said.

"I was incarcerated by the Rhodesian government for singing protest music.

"If I continued supporting these people, today I could be part of the rich elites.

"You could be calling me ‘mbinga' with farms, properties and money at the expense of the poor taxpayers.

"However, I chose to stand with the people. We are in these positions to protect people and to represent the rights of citizens."

Pre-independence, Mapfumo was imprisoned without charges under the white-dominated Rhodesian regime.

However, Mteki believes otherwise and approached Mukanya to reconsider his decision.

"I just think Mudhara Mukanya should rethink his choice and get the offer from Chivayo," Mteki told Standard Style.

"I reached out to him and told him that Chivayo was only rewarding him for his talent outside politics.

"He is a known critic of corruption and accepting the offer will not stop him from addressing issues around corruption."

Popularly known as Sekuru Tau, Mteki who surprised all and sundry when he threw his hat into the ring for the July 31, 2018 presidential election as an Independent candidate, said he got such similar benevolence from Phillip Chiyangwa.

"At some point of my career I was rewarded by Mudhara Chiyangwa, but I never turned him down, I accepted the offer knowing that he was only rewarding my talent," Mteki said.

"I have vast tracts of land here in Harare that I got from Mudhara Chiyangwa and there was no way I could turn him down because of his links to a certain political party.

"Similarly, Mukanya should just accept Chivayo's offer and move on with life.

"Chivayo never said Mukanya was poor, but it was something that he has longed for, to support Mukanya who happens to be one of his favourite musicians."

Mteki said Mukanya should even request for land to build his own arts centre just like what Tuku did with his Pakare Paye Arts Centre project.

Mapfumo, who could not be reached on Friday, claims returning to Zimbabwe will put his life in danger.

Source - the standard
More on: #Mteki, #Chivayo, #Mukanya

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

Zimbabwe blocks Starlink services

41 mins ago | 17 Views

ZiG needs to be backed by RBZ discipline

42 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates independence amid doom

43 mins ago | 7 Views

RBZ is the problem not ZiG!

48 mins ago | 17 Views

Council boss blows thousands on bling

49 mins ago | 33 Views

Return Home affairs ministry to Zapu officials: Ex Zipra cadre

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Man robbed by sex workers

10 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Stop Zanu-PF extortionists, villagers plead

10 hrs ago | 659 Views

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

11 hrs ago | 906 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 585 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

11 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

11 hrs ago | 347 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

11 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

11 hrs ago | 811 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

11 hrs ago | 327 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

11 hrs ago | 145 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

11 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

11 hrs ago | 236 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

11 hrs ago | 302 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

11 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

11 hrs ago | 505 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

11 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

11 hrs ago | 97 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

22 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

22 hrs ago | 231 Views

Village Head caught pants down

23 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

15 Apr 2024 at 17:08hrs | 1579 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

15 Apr 2024 at 17:00hrs | 413 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

15 Apr 2024 at 16:44hrs | 935 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

15 Apr 2024 at 15:56hrs | 629 Views

Whose son are you young man?

15 Apr 2024 at 15:52hrs | 629 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

15 Apr 2024 at 15:47hrs | 141 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 708 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1233 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 775 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1084 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 839 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2460 Views