Zimbabwean-based Italian tycoon's son on the run

by Staff reporter

Alessandro Marconati, son of Francesco Marconati, a prominent Zimbabwean-based Italian tycoon in gold, leather products, and hospitality, is currently evading police as they seek to apprehend him for contempt of court. The charge stems from his failure to fulfill a community service obligation at Inyathi Police Station in Matebeleland North province.Earlier in April, both father and son were sentenced to complete 105 hours of community service instead of serving jail time for making threats against Li Song, a Chinese businesswoman who had been their business partner.Francesco Marconati, aged 65, was recently arrested and spent several days in jail for contempt of court. However, a magistrate later ordered him to complete the remaining 14 hours of his community service at Borrowdale Police Station in Harare on June 17-18, 2024.Interestingly, Li Song claims that neither Francesco nor Alessandro had completed their initial 105 hours of community service as originally mandated.Li, a controversial figure in her own right, had been both Francesco Marconati's business partner and romantic companion for a span of 18 years.