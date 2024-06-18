Linda Masarira mourns veteran journalist Lucy Yasini

News / National

by Paul Ndou

Opposition leader Linda Masarira, President of LEAD Political Party, has expressed her heartfelt condolences following the passing of veteran journalist Lucy Yasini.In a statement, Masarira praised Yasini's unwavering commitment to truthful reporting, her dedication to balanced and fair journalism, and her humility. Masarira fondly remembered Yasini's inspiring work ethic and her joyous personality, saying she will deeply miss her.Masarira extended her condolences to the Yasini family, friends, colleagues, and members of the fourth estate, mourning the loss of a exceptional journalist. She honored Yasini's legacy, encouraging others to strive for excellence and integrity in their work."May Lucy's legacy continue to inspire us all to strive for excellence and integrity in our work," Masarira said. "Rest in peace, dear Lucy. Your contributions to journalism will never be forgotten."Yasini's passing has sent shockwaves through the journalism community, with many paying tribute to her remarkable career and impact on the industry. Her legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire journalists and beyond