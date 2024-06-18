Fire guts Autoquip Complex in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Goods worth over Z$2 million were destroyed in a fire at the Autoquip complex on Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street in Bulawayo, leaving shop owners devastated.The complex, which housed a variety of shops including motor spares, clothes, and electrical gadgets, saw most of its stores consumed by the blaze, with only a few escaping damage.An eyewitness reported that the fire began on the first floor in the early morning hours and quickly spread throughout the building. Despite the rapid response of the fire brigade, issues with locating hydrants delayed their efforts, allowing the fire to engulf the complex.Shop owners expressed their heartbreak over the losses. Andrew Ndlovu, who had recently stocked his motor spares shop with Z$10,000 worth of goods, said everything was lost. Another employee lamented the resulting unemployment and the challenge of supporting their families.Mrs. Ruzani, one of the few whose shop was spared, expressed disbelief at her luck and concern about finding a new place to trade during renovations.Chief Fire Officer Nhlanganiso Moyo suggested that an unattended electrical appliance likely caused the fire. He emphasized the importance of keeping flammable materials away from heat sources and urged shop owners to install fire detection systems.The fire, which involved various flammable items, caused an estimated total property loss of Z$2 million out of an estimated Z$4.5 million in property value. The fire was contained within an hour with the deployment of seven fire engines.