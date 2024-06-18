Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fidelity Gold Refinery gold supply zero-rating policy shows promise

by Tonderai Ndoro
18 Jun 2024 at 17:17hrs | Views
The zero-rating of gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery (FGR) has started bearing fruits as the local currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) continues to strengthen while gold miners have been alleviated of operational burdens.

Through Statutory Instrument 105 of 2024, the Government recently abolished the 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) requirement for gold miners delivering to Fidelity Gold Refiners, providing a significant relief to the industry.

The zero-rating of gold deliveries is significantly enhancing Zimbabwe's foreign reserves, providing a substantial boost to the country's economic stability. By incentivizing formal gold deliveries, the Government will accumulate a significant amount of foreign exchange, which will serve as a robust backing for the Zimbabwean currency, ZiG.

 This will have a positive impact on the economy, as a strong foreign reserve position supports currency stability, reducing the risk of exchange rate fluctuations and promoting confidence in the ZiG.

The fortification of the Zimbabwean currency, ZiG thwarted the attempts of detractors to undermine the ZANU PF Government by exploiting the anticipated devaluation of the local currency. As gold reserves increase, the ZiG is fully backed, fostering economic growth and stability.

A stable currency, bolstered by ample foreign reserves, creates a conducive business environment, thereby neutralizing the machinations of detractors and paving the way for economic prosperity.

The exemption from VAT payments has significantly ease cash flow challenges for small-scale miners, who are the backbone of Zimbabwe's gold production, accounting for 60% of the country's total gold output. By removing this tax burden, these miners are now having more financial resources to invest in their operations, enhancing productivity and efficiency. They are also able to pay their workers promptly, improving their livelihoods.

The increased financial resources will make them reinvest in their businesses, expanding their capacity and increasing gold production as well as meet their financial obligations such as loan repayments, on time.

The imposition of a 15% VAT on gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery had led to a decline in gold deliveries, as small-scale miners were opting for side marketing and smuggling. For example, aggregate gold deliveries decreased by 5% year-over-year, from 2,876kg in May 2023 to 2,734kg in May 2024.

The removal of VAT is expected to incentivize miners to sell their gold through formal channels, resulting in increased gold deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refiners. This development will enhance Zimbabwe's creditworthiness, making it more attractive to foreign investors and improving access to international credit markets.

Additionally, the country will be better positioned to meet its foreign exchange obligations, including debt servicing and essential goods imports. The move will also provide a buffer against external shocks, such as global economic downturns and commodity price volatility.



Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Zambia takes Mnangagwa to AU, Sadc over diplomatic row

43 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

44 mins ago | 7 Views

'Mysterious' bus dumped along Zimbabwe Road

46 mins ago | 38 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

48 mins ago | 21 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

49 mins ago | 9 Views

Losing candidate continues with charity work

51 mins ago | 9 Views

ZSE to list on own bourse

52 mins ago | 2 Views

Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

53 mins ago | 18 Views

6 beat up and 'kill' thief

55 mins ago | 6 Views

680 minors impregnated in six months

56 mins ago | 4 Views

Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

57 mins ago | 6 Views

South African GNU and Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

1 hr ago | 8 Views

Fifa to name new Zifa Committee

1 hr ago | 7 Views

UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

1 hr ago | 20 Views

ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Telcos revenue rises 98% first quarter

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

15 hrs ago | 999 Views

ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

24 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Roman Catholic Priest fires gun in church

21 Jun 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2012 Views

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn

21 Jun 2024 at 11:43hrs | 978 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from his foreign interactions?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:37hrs | 524 Views

Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

21 Jun 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1049 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

21 Jun 2024 at 11:31hrs | 158 Views

Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 841 Views

Zimbabwe central bank dragged to court over forex

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 507 Views

Cheaters caught red-handed

21 Jun 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1374 Views

Shaun Timba released on bail

21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | 268 Views

UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 216 Views

CIO director general confront Chivayo?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1449 Views

How Zanu-PF linked businessmen squandered money for presidential goats

21 Jun 2024 at 11:26hrs | 231 Views

Mnangagwa accuser applies for discharge

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 128 Views

Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 185 Views

'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 262 Views

Power outages hit Mkoba

21 Jun 2024 at 11:16hrs | 47 Views

Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabweans spend too much time on porn sites

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 218 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe are one

21 Jun 2024 at 11:14hrs | 96 Views

Zimbabwe starts railway line repairs

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 211 Views

Hwange power station now Zimbabwe's primary electricity generator

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 112 Views

4 baby mamas chew man's US$400 salary

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 276 Views

Pastor gets 12-yr-old stepdaughter pregnant

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 242 Views

Zimbabwean accountant dumps Mzansi celebrity wife

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 352 Views

How Highlanders let a gem slip through their fingers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 99 Views

Msendami to sign for SA side

21 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 69 Views

Man sets Range Rover ablaze as couple sleeps

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 343 Views

Bulawayo family homeless after arson attack

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 154 Views

Unveiling the Treasures of the Red Sea: Diving, History, and Culture in Jeddah

21 Jun 2024 at 11:06hrs | 37 Views