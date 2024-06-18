Latest News Editor's Choice


Inter-Ministerial committee formed to combat drug abuse in Zimbabwe

by Tonderai Ndoro
18 Jun 2024
The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, led by Hon. Kazembe Kazembe, has established an Inter-Ministerial Committee to address drug and substance abuse in marginalized communities.

This collaborative initiative brings together various stakeholders to develop a comprehensive approach to combat drug abuse and support affected communities.

An official in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage said the committee's formation followed the approval of the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan 2024-2030 by the 11th and 17th Cabinet sittings. The plan, he said, outlineed a strategy to address the escalating threat of drug and substance abuse to public health, economic growth, national security, and social stability in Zimbabwe.

Residents in Bulawayo have already been encouraged to form taskforces to identify and report drug havens, with the support of law enforcement agencies. The Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA) made the call, following revelations that some residents were hiding drug lords or harboring drug substances.

Drug and substance abuse is increasingly affecting the youth population, but it also affects the elderly, either directly or indirectly. The Second Republic is committed to ensuring communities live in peace, free from the scourge of drug abuse, which is often associated with violence.

Efforts to combat drug abuse include increased fines for illegal drug possession, from USD$30 to USD$400 or its ZiG equivalent. The Government is committed to effecting arrests and prosecutions for suspects of drug dealing and abuse.

Zimbabweans are urged to unite in the fight against drugs, which has negative effects on health, production, and the economy. The Inter-Ministerial Committee's comprehensive approach will help address the root causes of drug abuse and support affected communities, towards a drug-free society.





Source - Byo24News

