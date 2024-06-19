Victoria Falls Bridge remains structurally sound and safe

News / National

by Staff reporter

EMERGED Railways Properties (ERP), which manages the Victoria Falls Bridge, asserts that the bridge remains structurally sound and safe for trade and movement of people.Jointly owned by the National Railways of Zimbabwe and Zambia Railways Limited, the bridge, built in 1905 with a lifespan of over 200 years, is crucial for Zimbabwe-Zambia connectivity and intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).The AfCFTA aims to boost intra-African trade by 53% by 2025 and create significant employment opportunities.ERP maintains a stringent maintenance program, including principal inspections every five years by international consultants.The latest inspection in August 2022, conducted by Ramboll, a Danish firm, confirmed the bridge's structural integrity, projecting its lifespan to extend until 2105 with continued maintenance.Regular inspections and maintenance by qualified contractors ensure the bridge's ongoing safety and functionality.