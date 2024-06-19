Communist Party of China delegation, Zanu-PF share notes

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Communist Party of China (CPC) and Zanu-PF are collaborating on people-centered policies for national development, according to Tang Dengjie, a CPC Central Committee member. Dengjie, leading a delegation in Zimbabwe, met with Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr. Obert Mpofu and spoke at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology about enhancing bilateral relations and mutual support for territorial integrity.The partnership between Zimbabwe and China, reinforced by Zimbabwe's Look East Policy, has seen significant Chinese investments in mining, agriculture, and major infrastructure projects like the Kariba South Hydropower Expansion, RG Mugabe International Airport, Victoria Falls Airport, and Hwange Power Station expansions. The long-standing ties date back to the liberation struggle, and Zimbabwe aims to learn from China's economic success.Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha emphasized that the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology instills political consciousness in party members, helping them understand and communicate government policies and programs.