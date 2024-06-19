Chimombe, Mpofu to cooperate fully upon their return to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Lawyers for businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu informed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) that their clients are currently out of the country and unable to participate in the ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering and abuse of office.These allegations are related to a contractual dispute with Wicknell Chivayo over supplying election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).In a letter dated May 17, the lawyers from Antonio and Dzvetero Legal Practitioners assured ZACC that Chimombe and Mpofu would cooperate fully upon their return to Zimbabwe.ZACC spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed the receipt of the letter but refrained from commenting on the specifics of the investigation, emphasizing the importance of allowing due process to take its course and avoiding jeopardizing the investigation by public commentary.