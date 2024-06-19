Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe, SA to push for a prosperous Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa emphasized the continued collaboration between Zimbabwe and South Africa for a prosperous Africa during his visit to South Africa for President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration.Ramaphosa, leader of the ANC, was re-elected with 283 votes, forming a Government of National Unity with the Democratic Alliance and three other parties after failing to secure a majority in the May 29 general election.Mnangagwa highlighted the shared aspirations of both nations in his post on X, underscoring their enduring bond. The inauguration ceremony was attended by international dignitaries, including regional, continental, and international representatives.In South Africa, MPs are elected from party lists, and the president is subsequently chosen by Parliament. In the recent general election, the ANC received 40.18% of the vote, while the DA got 21.81%, leading to the coalition government. This coalition poses challenges due to the ideological differences between the ANC and DA, particularly on issues of race-based policies and land redistribution.Experts, such as Professor Pierre de Vos and political analyst JP Landman, expressed concerns and optimism about the coalition's impact on South Africa's governance and ideological balance.