Matemadanda challenges Mutsvangwa for war veterans chairmanship

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) will hold its elective congress on July 12, with three candidates vying for the top post: Victor Matemadanda, Christopher Mutsvangwa, and Joel Mureremba.Christopher Mutsvangwa, the outgoing chair and Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, is seeking re-election. He aims to continue implementing resolutions from the 2013 congress, including formalizing small-scale gold mining, introducing a gold-backed currency, and boosting steel production.Victor Matemadanda, currently Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique and former Deputy Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, promises to honor fallen comrades and ensure the preservation of their history and memorialization.Joel Mureremba, the outgoing political commissar, focuses on empowering war veterans through access to land and minerals, skills training, and economic programs.The congress will involve newly elected provincial executives and five members from each administrative district as the electoral college.