Parents demand school head's removal

News / National

by Staff reporter

Learning at Mkaya Primary School in Mangwe District, Matebeleland South Province, has been halted as parents demand the removal of the school head, Ms. Clemencia Sibanda, citing several grievances.These include allegations of gross financial mismanagement, poor pass rates, and disrespect towards the community.Parents claim they have not been receiving receipts for fee payments and question the lack of accountability for money paid by churches renting the school premises. Despite having qualified teachers, the school's Grade Seven pass rate for 2023 was only 11.11%, significantly below the national average of 45.57%.The parents' frustration has led to them withdrawing their children from school, insisting on Sibanda's removal before resuming classes. Attempts by local leaders, including Headman Zibuyeni, to mediate and encourage parents to allow their children to return to school while the issue is resolved have been unsuccessful.The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, through its spokesperson Mr. Taunguna Ndoro, has acknowledged the situation and assured parents that the matter is being addressed. The Ministry emphasized that removing a school head is a complex process involving multiple stakeholders and should be a last resort. The Ministry aims to support and empower current leadership to improve the school's performance before considering leadership changes if necessary.