Mnangagwa leaves to attend SA President's inauguration

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa departed from Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Tuesday afternoon to attend the inauguration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, scheduled for Wednesday.Among the early arrivals for the inauguration are Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesas and Burundi Prime Minister Gervias Ndirakobuca.The event at the Union Buildings in Pretoria is expected to draw large crowds, who will enjoy a showcase of South Africa's diverse cultural heritage. Celebrations will feature performances by acclaimed artists including PJ Powers, Sjava, and Nothembi Mkhwebane.