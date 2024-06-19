Zimbabwe miss out on 2026 T20I World Cup automatic qualification

News / National

by Staff reporter

In 2026, the Zimbabwe men's cricket team faced the disappointment of missing direct qualification for the T20I World Cup.The International Cricket Council announced 12 teams for automatic qualification, excluding Zimbabwe due to recent poor performances despite their status as a full member country.The USA's unexpected success in the ongoing tournament meant they were the only associate member to reach the Super Eight, influencing Zimbabwe's exclusion.The upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, both of whom qualified automatically as hosts. Joining them are teams like England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Australia, and the USA, all of whom progressed to the Super Eight, securing automatic qualification. New Zealand, Ireland, and Pakistan also earned spots based on rankings.With the tournament featuring 20 teams, Zimbabwe now faces the challenge of securing one of the remaining eight slots through the African Qualifiers, where they will compete against other associate members from the region.