NSSA goes after Zimbabwe civil servants 'peanuts' US$ salaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA) has proposed deducting foreign currency contributions from Zimbabwe's civil servants, who are already facing severe financial strain due to low wages.Following government directives, NSSA has instructed the Salaries Services Bureau (SSB) to deduct US$10 per month from each civil servant, retroactive to January 2024. This move has resulted in a reduction of about US$30 in net salaries for many, exacerbating their financial hardship amidst a high-cost economy.Reports suggest NSSA may temporarily increase deductions to US$30 per month before reverting to the initial US$10. The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) criticized these deductions as unjust and illegal, emphasizing they were imposed without consultation with unions.PTUZ President Dr. Takavafira Zhou condemned the deductions, highlighting that they further erode the already diminished purchasing power of civil servants' salaries, which have not been adjusted to pre-2018 levels (US$540).Despite criticisms and calls for fairness from unions, NSSA's actions continue, sparking outrage and accusations of mismanagement and corruption within the authority.Civil servants remain concerned about the impact on their livelihoods and are advocating for their rights under Zimbabwean labor laws amidst ongoing economic challenges.