Ivy Kombo drags magistrate to the High Court

by Staff reporter

Gospel musician Ivy Kombo and her husband Andy Kasi are challenging a decision by the High Court after being accused of illegally acquiring law practice certificates in Zimbabwe.They contest the magistrate's ruling allowing the State to call High Court judge Justice Sylvia Chirau Mugomba as a witness mid-trial, despite objections from the defense that this would prejudice their case.Represented by lawyers Admire Rubaya and Everson Chatambudza, Kombo and Kasi argue that the magistrate's decision to reverse an earlier ruling against calling the judge as a witness is irregular and constitutes a miscarriage of justice.They assert that such actions violate their rights and undermine procedural fairness, alleging bias in favor of the State.The couple seeks the High Court's intervention to review and overturn the magistrate's decision, which they believe compromises their defense and legal rights.