8 bus inferno victims named

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Anglican Diocese of Manicaland has released the names of eight congregants who tragically lost their lives in a bus fire on the Nyabandza-Gandanzara Road in Rusape over the weekend.The bus, carrying 65 members of the diocese returning from a pilgrimage at Bernard Mizeki shrine in Marondera, was engulfed in flames, leaving eight individuals burnt beyond recognition.The deceased include Mbuya Gladys Gumiro, Mbuya Winnie Chiremba, Tete Agnes Miti, Mbuya Annie Miti (all from St Theresa Church, Bvumba), Mbuya Viola Nyambabvu (St John, Zambe), Bradley Mukwenhe (six months old, from St Theresa Zambe), Mbuya Charity Nyamapfene, and Mbuya Margaret Dairo (St Dennis Church, Njerama).A memorial service is scheduled for June 20 at St Theresa Bvumba to honor their lives.The diocese requested prayers for the survivors, confirming that they are recovering well and dismissing rumors of any further deaths among the hospitalized survivors.