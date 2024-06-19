Zimbabwe records decline in human rights violations

News / National

by Staff reporter

The latest situational report on human rights by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) noted a decline in violations, with cases dropping from 145 in April to 132 in May. Zanu-PF was identified as the main perpetrator, responsible for 61.83% of the reported cases.Violations included partisan distribution of food aid, assault, harassment, intimidation, and infringements on equality and non-discrimination rights. Other violations reported were unlawful detention, theft, displacement, and property damage. Human rights breaches were also recorded during public hearings for the Private Voluntary Organisations Amendment Bill in mid-May.The report detailed 22 violations in Masvingo, 20 each in Midlands and Harare, 19 in Manicaland, 17 in Mashonaland West, 12 in Mashonaland Central, and 11 in Mashonaland East. Bulawayo saw five violations, while Matabeleland North and South each recorded three.The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and municipal police were responsible for 13.36% and 9.54% of the violations, respectively. State security officials and the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) were each accountable for 0.76%.Victims were predominantly ordinary citizens (87%), with CCC-affiliated citizens making up 8.79%, informal traders 3.49%, and Nelson Chamisa supporters 0.65%. Zanu-PF affiliates constituted 0.07% of the victims. Gender-wise, 41.25% of the victims were female, and 58.75% were male.ZPP called on the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and other government bodies to investigate and bring justice to the victims. The report also highlighted a recent incident where police officers used violence against opposition supporters at Jameson Timba's house in Avondale, Harare.