Govt cracks down on land barons…leaves no sacred cow

News / National

by Tonderai Ndoro

In a bid to combat fraudulent activities in the land sector, the Government has intensified its efforts to hold land barons accountable for their illicit actions.Recently, three land barons from Warren Park appeared in court charged with fraud after forming a cooperative using fake documentation to defraud 178 residential stands.Additionally, a sitting ZANU PF Councillor, Patson Chipunza, was arrested for fraudulently subdividing and selling land belonging to the late former Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Amos Midzi's Estate.The Government's clampdown on land barons sends a strong message that no one is above the law, and that all perpetrators will be brought to justice.The move is a welcome development, as it aims to protect desperate home-seekers from being fleeced of their hard-earned money by illegal land subdividers and sellers.The Government has also put in place measures to stem illegal State land parcelling, including a moratorium on parcelling stands and setting up fool-proof systems to halt the criminal enterprise of illegal land distribution.Zimbabweans are urged to be cautious and verify the authenticity of land deals with local authorities and the Deeds Office before making any purchases. Those who have already fallen victim to land barons are encouraged to report to law enforcement authorities expeditiously.The Government's action-oriented approach to combating land fraud is a testament to its commitment to ensuring that no one is above the law, and that all citizens have access to fair and legal land distribution practices.