Zimbabwe on track to produce 600,000 tonnes of wheat

Zimbabwe is poised to achieve a record-breaking wheat harvest of over 600,000 tonnes, with farmers having planted 121 769 hectares this season, surpassing the national target of 120,000 hectares.This significant increase in wheat production is a result of the Second Republic's efforts to enhance national food security in the face of the El-Nino induced drought and climate change.Despite the drought affecting the Southern African region, Zimbabwe's wheat farmers have planted 121,769 hectares this season, a 34% increase from last year's 91,000 hectares. This achievement solidifies Zimbabwe's position as the only wheat self-sufficient country in the SADC region, a feat first attained in 2021.The increased wheat production will significantly reduce reliance on imports, improving food availability and affordability.Additionally, the promotion of traditional crops has seen a 16% increase in hectrage planted, from 533,625 hectares to 621,048 hectares.President Mnangagwa has assured citizens that the Government will do everything possible to ensure no one starves due to the drought. The Second Republic's initiatives, including climate-proofed agriculture and expanding irrigation areas, are aimed at strengthening food security in the country.This development is a testament to the Government's commitment to ensuring food security and resilience in the face of climate-related challenges. With this record-breaking harvest, Zimbabwe is set to emerge stronger and more resilient than ever.