Zimbabwe joins global fight against corruption at international conference

by Tonderai Ndoro

Zimbabwe is joining forces with the international community in the fight against corruption, attending the International Anti-Corruption Conference (IACC) in Vilnius, Lithuania from June 18-21, 2024.The conference, themed "Confronting Global Threats: Standing for Integrity," is funded by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the UN Global Impact.The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) delegation is participating in discussions on promoting business integrity, economic development, and robust strategies to combat corruption. The conference comes at a critical time for ZACC, which is tackling high-level tender corruption cases and seeking to strengthen its integrity.The IACC conference will address whistleblower protection legislation, private sector and government partnerships, national policies, and strategies in fighting corruption. It will also explore the role of politicians, legislators, journalists, and youth in integrity initiatives, as well as best practices in preventing and prosecuting corruption cases.Zimbabwe's participation marks a significant milestone in its fight against corruption, demonstrating its commitment to attaining Vision 2030.Since its inception, the Second Republic has made efforts to combat corruption, arresting and trying high-level individuals. ZACC continues to fight against corruption, despite complexities in investigations and prosecution.By sharing experiences and approaches with international counterparts, Zimbabwe aims to enhance its anti-corruption strategies and strengthen its integrity. The conference provides a valuable platform for fruitful exchange and information sharing, supporting Zimbabwe's determination to combat corruption and achieve sustainable development.