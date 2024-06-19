Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe fast-tracks progress on UN Water Convention accession, aiming to accrue multiple benefits

by APO
19 Jun 2024 at 15:23hrs | Views
GENEVA, Switzerland - Zimbabwe, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, lies entirely within a total of five transboundary river basins (Buzi, Limpopo, Pungwe, Save and Zambezi) and one international lake (Kariba) while the number of transboundary aquifers is yet to be ascertained. These transboundary basins create socio-economic, environmental and political interdependencies between countries, making cooperation over them crucial.  

In this context, Zimbabwe confirmed during a national workshop its intention to accelerate the accession process to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (UN Water Convention) which constitutes a unique global legal and intergovernmental framework for the sustainable management of transboundary water resources, serviced by UNECE. Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, & Rural Development, Mr. Vangelis Peter Haritatos, reiterated the aim "to propel forward the process towards Zimbabwe's accession to the UN global water conventions which will enable Zimbabwe to accrue multiple benefits in transboundary water resources management".

The national workshop, organized on 17-18 June 2024 in Harare, discussed both the UN Water Convention, adopted in 1992, and the Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (UN Watercourses Convention) adopted in 1997, collectively referred to as the ‘UN global water conventions'. It was an opportunity for Zimbabwe to detail the obligations under both conventions, the benefits it can derive from accession, possible challenges, as well as the next steps in the process. The Deputy Minister reaffirmed "the Government's readiness and commitment to the accession of the UN global water conventions" highlighting that "Zimbabwe intends to join both conventions on the basis of their compatibility and complementarity."

Bringing together over 60 participants from different ministries, basin and regional organizations, academia and civil society, among others, the national workshop unpacked how the UN-Water Conventions will add value to the many existing transboundary water cooperation initiatives to which Zimbabwe is already a part of.  

Zimbabwe is a party to several basin agreements and a member State of the associated river basin organisations, including BUPUSACOM, LIMCOM, ZAMCOM, representatives of which also took part in the discussions. Zimbabwe is also a party to the 2000 Southern African Development Community's (SADC) Revised Protocol on Shared Watercourses. The recent results of the 3rd reporting exercise measuring progress to achieve SDG indicator 6.5.2 on transboundary water cooperation (2023) further demonstrate Zimbabwe's commitment to strengthen transboundary cooperation over increasingly scarce shared water resources, improving from having 69.90% of all its shared basins covered by operational agreements for cooperation in 2020, to 90.4% in 2023. Despite strong progress, challenges were also highlighted, especially with regards to data collection and management and groundwater management.

The notable momentum towards accession to the UN Water Convention in Southern Africa - with Namibia as the first Party in the region following its accession in 2023; and Zambia, Botswana and Tanzania currently in accession processes and Malawi having indicated its readiness to start the process - creates the enabling conditions for other countries to join and maximize the relevance and usefulness of the Water Conventions and the related tools. As highlighted by the Deputy Minister, with its upcoming accession, " Zimbabwe is sending a tone to other countries in the region which may help them decide on acceding to the conventions".

Recognised by the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe, Mr. Jobst von Kirchmann, as a "milestone moment" for Zimbabwe's initiatives in the sphere of transboundary water cooperation, highlighting also the importance given by the EU to transboundary water cooperation as a tool for peace, security and stability, the workshop paved the way for promising work to strengthen transboundary water cooperation and management at national and regional level. As such, implementing the Water Convention will build on the existing initiatives and work already undertaken by Zimbabwe and in collaboration with relevant technical and financial partners.  

In this regard, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Zimbabwe, Mr. Edward Kallon, reaffirmed the UN's "commitment to supporting the Government in sustainable management of all water resources and active engagement in regional and transboundary initiatives that promote attainment of all SDGs." 

The workshop was organized under the European Union project "Promoting accession to the Water Convention", which aims to support accession to and implementation of the Water Convention, thereby strengthening transboundary water cooperation and the sustainable and peaceful management of shared water resources.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).


Source - APO

Comments


Must Read

Zambia takes Mnangagwa to AU, Sadc over diplomatic row

48 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

49 mins ago | 16 Views

'Mysterious' bus dumped along Zimbabwe Road

51 mins ago | 50 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

52 mins ago | 24 Views

Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

53 mins ago | 25 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

54 mins ago | 10 Views

Losing candidate continues with charity work

56 mins ago | 12 Views

ZSE to list on own bourse

57 mins ago | 2 Views

Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

59 mins ago | 26 Views

6 beat up and 'kill' thief

1 hr ago | 7 Views

680 minors impregnated in six months

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

1 hr ago | 8 Views

South African GNU and Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

1 hr ago | 10 Views

Fifa to name new Zifa Committee

1 hr ago | 7 Views

UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Telcos revenue rises 98% first quarter

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

15 hrs ago | 1000 Views

ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

21 Jun 2024 at 12:32hrs | 1994 Views

Roman Catholic Priest fires gun in church

21 Jun 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2012 Views

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn

21 Jun 2024 at 11:43hrs | 978 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from his foreign interactions?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:37hrs | 524 Views

Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

21 Jun 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1050 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

21 Jun 2024 at 11:31hrs | 158 Views

Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 841 Views

Zimbabwe central bank dragged to court over forex

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 509 Views

Cheaters caught red-handed

21 Jun 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1374 Views

Shaun Timba released on bail

21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | 268 Views

UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 216 Views

CIO director general confront Chivayo?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1451 Views

How Zanu-PF linked businessmen squandered money for presidential goats

21 Jun 2024 at 11:26hrs | 232 Views

Mnangagwa accuser applies for discharge

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 128 Views

Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 185 Views

'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 263 Views

Power outages hit Mkoba

21 Jun 2024 at 11:16hrs | 47 Views

Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabweans spend too much time on porn sites

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 219 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe are one

21 Jun 2024 at 11:14hrs | 96 Views

Zimbabwe starts railway line repairs

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 213 Views

Hwange power station now Zimbabwe's primary electricity generator

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 112 Views

4 baby mamas chew man's US$400 salary

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 277 Views

Pastor gets 12-yr-old stepdaughter pregnant

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 242 Views

Zimbabwean accountant dumps Mzansi celebrity wife

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 353 Views

How Highlanders let a gem slip through their fingers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 100 Views

Msendami to sign for SA side

21 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 69 Views

Man sets Range Rover ablaze as couple sleeps

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 344 Views

Bulawayo family homeless after arson attack

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 154 Views

Unveiling the Treasures of the Red Sea: Diving, History, and Culture in Jeddah

21 Jun 2024 at 11:06hrs | 37 Views