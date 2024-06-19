Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF councillor arrested for selling Amos Midzi's farm

by Staff reporter
19 Jun 2024
A Chitungwiza councillor, Patson Chipunza, has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for allegedly subdividing and selling a portion of the late former Mines minister Amos Midzi's farm in Beatrice.

ZACC confirmed Chipunza's arrest, detailing that in December 2022, Chipunza fraudulently subdivided subdivision 1 of Earling Farm and enlisted an agent to advertise the land for sale.

The complainant, Phillip Chapfunga, saw the advertisement, contacted the agent, and was misled by Chipunza, who falsely claimed to be the land's owner and village head.

Chapfunga bought a 63-hectare piece for $29,000 and invested an additional $41,000 in infrastructure.

The fraud was uncovered by a co-executor of Midzi's estate, leading to Chipunza's arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Source - newzimbabwe
