Very cold morning anticipated in Zimbabwe tomorrow

News / National

by Staff reporter

Very low temperatures (below 5-degrees Celsius) are anticipated tomorrow morning in northern parts of Matabeleland South, southern areas of Matabelaland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Harare Metropolitan, southern districts of Mashonaland East and much of Manicaland.In a statement, the Meteorological Services Department said other areas should record temperatures of between 5-10 degrees Celsius."In the afternoon, windy and cool conditions are expected in Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South, with brief cloudiness in districts such as Chipinge, Chiredzi, Mwenezi and Beitbridge."The department said temperatures will warm up by noon.Mostly clear skies and cold temperatures are expected overnight."Members of the public are urged to dress warmly to avoid chances of catching a cough, infuenza or cold," said the department. "Consult health practitioners for any health-related illnesses."