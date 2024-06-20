Zimbabwe engineering students get China scholarships

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Polytechnic has signed a five-year agreement with China's Shanxi Engineering Vocational College (SEVC) and XinGanglian Group to offer scholarships to 60 Zimbabwean students in Metallurgy and Mechanical Engineering.Starting next year, these students will study in China for 18 months. The program will expand in 2026 to include Electrical Engineering and involve other polytechnics, creating a steady flow of skilled professionals in engineering fields.This agreement, signed on Monday, aims to promote international vocational education, technology and skills transfer, and curriculum development, while also providing employment opportunities for students. It aligns with Zimbabwe's National Development Strategy 1.Higher Education Minister Professor Amon Murwira, represented by Permanent Secretary Prof Fanuel Tagwira, highlighted the significance of this partnership in fostering technological skills and achieving national educational goals. Harare Polytechnic principal Engineer Tafadzwa Madondo emphasized the benefits of collaboration with China, including research, training, and capacity building.Shanxi Province Secretary Tang Dengjie and XinGanglian Group representative Zhou Xudong both expressed optimism that this cooperation will enhance Zimbabwean students' skills and contribute to economic development.