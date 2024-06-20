Zimbabwe confident next white minority-led SA admin will succeed

News / National

by Staff reporter

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration, the new South African government is expected to advance the country, according to Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi.In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Hamadziripi praised the peaceful and orderly conduct of the South African elections, which he observed as part of the SADC and African Union Observer Groups.Hamadziripi expressed confidence in the newly appointed government, highlighting its potential to foster good neighbourliness and regional integration. He emphasized the importance of both South Africa and Zimbabwe in upholding democracy, which he believes will contribute to regional development.He also highlighted South Africa's significant role in the SADC and Africa, expressing optimism that the new government will continue to lead and engage actively on the continent.