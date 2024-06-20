Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zimbabwe opposition should learn from SA'

by Staff reporter
20 Jun 2024 at 07:20hrs | Views
Zimbabwe maintains strong adherence to democratic principles, similar to South Africa, but faces challenges with its opposition, which often does not accept unfavorable election results, according to Zimbabwean Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi.

Speaking on the sidelines of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's swearing-in, Hamadziripi highlighted Zimbabwe's pride in conducting elections in line with SADC guidelines and national laws.

Hamadziripi praised South Africa's peaceful election process and the subsequent formation of a Government of National Unity, which includes the ANC, Democratic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Patriotic Alliance, and other smaller parties. He expressed confidence that this coalition government would enhance regional integration and cooperation.

Source - The Herald
