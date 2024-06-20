Mnangagwa looks forward to deepen relations with South Africa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his inauguration, expressing his anticipation of strengthening the relationship between Zimbabwe and South Africa.Mnangagwa, who was among 21 heads of state attending the ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, described it as a privilege and honor to witness the historic event. He expressed his eagerness to work with President Ramaphosa to further enhance the unity and cooperation between the two nations."Today, I had the immense honour of attending the Presidential Inauguration of His Excellency, President @CyrilRamaphosa. Congratulations, President Ramaphosa, on this remarkable achievement. It is a privilege to be part of this historical event and I look forward to working with you for the continued strength and unity between our nations," said President Mnangagwa.