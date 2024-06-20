Zimbabwe to install floating solar panels at Kariba Dam

News / National

Zimbabwe plans to install floating solar panels by early next year at the world's biggest man-made freshwater reservoir, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy Development.An initial 150 megawatts of solar on the surface of the Kariba Dam will be the start of the project, Gloria Magombo, secretary for energy and power development, told reporters at a briefing in the capital, Harare. The private sector has applied to install 600 megawatts, she said, declining to provide details.Lower water levels at Kariba, which straddles Zimbabwe and Zambia, have caused an increase in power cuts. The Zambezi River Authority has reduced water allocation for power generation due to a drought. The shortages have triggered a search for other technologies to boost capacity.The government also plans to install floating panels at the Mutirikwi Dam and there's been steady interest from the private sector for more projects, Magombo said.