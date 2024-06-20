'Ramaphosa's government of selective unity,' says Dr Imtiaz Sooliman

News / National

by Staff reporter

Founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, one of the country's leading community outreach programmes in the continent, has poured cold water over the Government of National Unity led by the ANC and the DA.This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa was being inaugurated at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.Sooliman who was interviewed by 'Newzroom Afrika' prior to Ramaphosa's official inauguration for his second term of office, was blunt when asked about his one prayer ahead of the appointment of the President's seventh administration Cabinet."I think the government has made a mistake. I thought this was the Government of National Unity (GNU), but it is the government of selective unity. I don't think, but I know and I am saying they should bring in the EFF, the MK Party, because essentially, it is one party. The EFF, COPE, MKP, and ANC are one party. But why have you divided yourself?" he said.Last week, Sooliman reflected on the issue of Israel and Palestine, saying the court case against the Israeli state cannot be stopped, and urged the ANC to consider this when making coalition decisions."The ANC government must be very careful about what partnerships and what coalitions they make in this country for a new government because I don't want Naledi Pandor to be removed," he said.When it comes to the GNU, the philanthropist added: "We need to overcome the egos, the differences, and go back to our roots, our values for humanity. We need to sit together and solve our problems together... Yes this is one of the biggest mistakes the ANC is making. I don't think they are thinking clearly. I don't think they are thinking for themselves. There are outside influences thinking for them, including foreign powers and influences. How can you have GNU while you exclude the people you have been in the trenches with," he said.