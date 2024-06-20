Zimbabwe's goatgate scandal explodes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial local business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, currently in China, are expected to return home today to confront two significant corruption scandals.Chimombe is embroiled in controversy surrounding the US$87 million Presidential Goats Scheme scam, where despite receiving US$40 million, they failed to deliver 632,001 goats. Additionally, they are implicated in the murky US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) tender, which has sparked national outrage.The electoral tender involves their associate Wicknell Chivayo, a former convict, with whom they are now entangled in disputes over payments. High-ranking officials involved include Zec chair Priscilla Chigumba, Central Intelligence Organisation Director-General Isaac Moyo, and Chief Secretary to Cabinet Martin Rushwaya.