Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa writes PhD thesis on Macheso's Sungura Music

by Staff reporter
20 Jun 2024 at 09:11hrs | Views
Dr. Vimbai Chamisa, a Zimbabwean academic, has completed a PhD thesis exploring Sungura music, focusing particularly on the genre's maestro, Alick Macheso.

Drawing from Social Identity theory, Chamisa investigates the widespread public fascination with Sungura music, examining its significance for both artists and listeners as a reflection of lived identities shaped by Zimbabwe's socio-political and economic contexts.

Her research delves into the historical context of Macheso's musical journey, analyzing how his personal experiences have shaped the essence of Sungura.

Chamisa's study involves a selection of Macheso's songs to illustrate how they facilitate the expression of collective identities in contemporary Zimbabwe.

She argues that Macheso's life story has profoundly influenced his musical output, imbuing it with distinct social meanings that resonate with the dynamics of power within everyday interactions in post-colonial Zimbabwe.




Source - online
More on: #Chamisa, #PhD, #Sungura

Comments


Must Read

Berita officially divorced from Nota Baloyi

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Zambia takes Mnangagwa to AU, Sadc over diplomatic row

52 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors face grim Afcon draw

53 mins ago | 21 Views

'Mysterious' bus dumped along Zimbabwe Road

54 mins ago | 55 Views

4 Zimbabweans jailed 65 years in SA

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Robbers steal US$21,000 from Mukuru

56 mins ago | 28 Views

Preparations for King Mzilikazi commemorations begin

58 mins ago | 12 Views

Losing candidate continues with charity work

60 mins ago | 14 Views

ZSE to list on own bourse

1 hr ago | 2 Views

Bishop Msindo Ncube shot dead in Johannesburg

1 hr ago | 33 Views

6 beat up and 'kill' thief

1 hr ago | 8 Views

680 minors impregnated in six months

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Police hunt for 20 robbery suspects

1 hr ago | 9 Views

South African GNU and Zimbabwe economy

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zambian MPs raise concern over AFRICOM base in country

1 hr ago | 11 Views

Fifa to name new Zifa Committee

1 hr ago | 7 Views

UZ student gets 4 years for stealing laptops

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Shop supervisor in court for rejecting ZiG notes

1 hr ago | 25 Views

ZEC clears air on Chivayo rumours

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Telcos revenue rises 98% first quarter

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Ramaphosa's step aside joke exposed

15 hrs ago | 1002 Views

ANC's Nomusa Dube-Ncube rejects diplomatic post

21 Jun 2024 at 12:32hrs | 1994 Views

Roman Catholic Priest fires gun in church

21 Jun 2024 at 12:13hrs | 2012 Views

Zimbabweans are watching too much porn

21 Jun 2024 at 11:43hrs | 979 Views

Does Mnangagwa learn anything from his foreign interactions?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:37hrs | 524 Views

Zambia debates Mnangagwa's Kremlin comments

21 Jun 2024 at 11:33hrs | 1050 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors drop 7 places on FIFA Rankings

21 Jun 2024 at 11:31hrs | 158 Views

Mnangagwa to discipline his ministers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 841 Views

Zimbabwe central bank dragged to court over forex

21 Jun 2024 at 11:30hrs | 509 Views

Cheaters caught red-handed

21 Jun 2024 at 11:29hrs | 1374 Views

Shaun Timba released on bail

21 Jun 2024 at 11:28hrs | 268 Views

UZ driver breaks into Interpol offices

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 216 Views

CIO director general confront Chivayo?

21 Jun 2024 at 11:27hrs | 1452 Views

How Zanu-PF linked businessmen squandered money for presidential goats

21 Jun 2024 at 11:26hrs | 232 Views

Mnangagwa accuser applies for discharge

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 128 Views

Police hunt for driver who crashed into School wall

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 185 Views

'Mudenda, Tshabangu must be probed over corrupt recalls'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:23hrs | 263 Views

Power outages hit Mkoba

21 Jun 2024 at 11:16hrs | 47 Views

Kaindu prays for 'Devine Intervention'

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 72 Views

Zimbabweans spend too much time on porn sites

21 Jun 2024 at 11:15hrs | 219 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe are one

21 Jun 2024 at 11:14hrs | 96 Views

Zimbabwe starts railway line repairs

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 213 Views

Hwange power station now Zimbabwe's primary electricity generator

21 Jun 2024 at 11:13hrs | 112 Views

4 baby mamas chew man's US$400 salary

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 277 Views

Pastor gets 12-yr-old stepdaughter pregnant

21 Jun 2024 at 11:11hrs | 242 Views

Zimbabwean accountant dumps Mzansi celebrity wife

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 353 Views

How Highlanders let a gem slip through their fingers

21 Jun 2024 at 11:10hrs | 100 Views

Msendami to sign for SA side

21 Jun 2024 at 11:09hrs | 69 Views

Man sets Range Rover ablaze as couple sleeps

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 344 Views

Bulawayo family homeless after arson attack

21 Jun 2024 at 11:07hrs | 155 Views